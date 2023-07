“Sensible, confident” Champagne sets its 2023 yield at 11,400 kg/ha

O

n July 19, the executive committee of the Champagne marketing board decided to set the yield authorised for the 2023 harvest at 11,400 kg/ha. The crop yield is currently estimated to range from 15,000 to 17,000 kg/ha. “This is a cautious yet optimistic decision”, commented Maxime Toubart, chairman of the Champagne winegrowers’ organisation. “It matches what we have planned to sell”. Comité Champagne is forecasting sales of 314 million bottles in 2023, then 315 million over the following years. The aim for inventory levels is 3.8 years.

“This is a sensible, confident decision”, believes the chairman of the Maisons de Champagne organisation, David Chatillon. “Maintaining sales at 315 million bottles seems to us like a good target in an inflationary environment. For the 2023 harvest, the few hundred kilograms above sales replacements are designed to avoid the supply market overheating”.