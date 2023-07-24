“Sensible, confident” Champagne sets its 2023 yield at 11,400 kg/ha

O

n July 19, the executive committee of the Champagne marketing board decided to set the yield authorised for the 2023 harvest at 11,400 kg/ha. The crop yield is currently estimated to range from 15,000 to 17,000 kg/ha. “This is a cautious yet optimistic decision”, commented Maxime Toubart, chairman of the Champagne winegrowers’ organisation. “It matches what we have planned to sell”. ComitÃ© Champagne is forecasting sales of 314 million bottles in 2023, then 315 million over the following years. The aim for inventory levels is 3.8 years.

“This is a sensible, confident decision”, believes the chairman of the Maisons de Champagne organisation, David Chatillon. “Maintaining sales at 315 million bottles seems to us like a good target in an inflationary environment. For the 2023 harvest, the few hundred kilograms above sales replacements are designed to avoid the supply market overheating”.