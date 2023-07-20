Alsace wines invest millions of euros in the World Expo and a wine centre

F

rom May 3 to November 3, 2025, Alsace wines will be one of the five permanent exhibitors on the French pavilion at the Osaka World Expo. Its 1,200 m2 are due to welcome 5 million visitors. The marketing board has set aside funding of €450,000 taken from the proceeds of its 2022 financial revenue.

Probably in 2026-2027, the industry will also be able to focus on another boon – its future Alsace wine ‘citÃ©’ surrounded by the vineyards of Kientzheim, near Colmar. The statutes of the collective interest co-operative company (SCIC) which will manage the project are due to be signed at the end of July. Trade organisations will have a 50% stake in the company’s capital. The project itself will require an investment of around 30 million euros, mostly funded by a loan of around 10 million and grants that are hoped to be in the range of €12 million. Over the first year, the marketing board is expecting visits by 65,000 people generating revenue of between €2.7 and 3.4 million spread across the various departments (promotion, hospitality, shop, educational facilities…).