Wine regions around the world, unite to face the challenges of the future
My vision for OIV is to grow and strengthen the organisation. I think it is an important institution for the wine industry because it is essential to have an intergovernmental organisation that allows all countries producing grapes that want to engage to be able to move forward based on their shared interests.
I would like to extend OIV’s leadership. You may have seen the joint declaration by the French President Emmanuel Macron and the Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping on the possibility of China becoming a member of OIV. This is significant because China is a very important grape producing country. Ideally, it would be good to have the large producer countries at OIV, which includes the United States, but also Canada and Japan – a wine producing country and also a sizeable consumer market. We should try and engage with all these countries that have significant output.
I think that in New Zealand, as the wine industry has developed, we have seen a move towards more specific regulations, through the creation of concepts such as geographical indications. Also, in Europe, there has been a gradual change in market organisation with a form of liberalisation up to a certain extent. There will always be differences – historical and legal – but fundamentally we share the same challenges. Integrity, authenticity etc.
I think that in every country of the wine producing world we share the same integrity – wine is made exclusively from grapes. This is where the value of our products comes from. And we share the same wine culture, even when in New Zealand we have only been producing wine for 200 years. In my experience, everyone is more successful when we all stick together. There is competition between every wine region, but there is also a mutual interest in integrity and authenticity.
Our annual congress will be held in Dijon in 2024. In Spain this June, France announced that a possible ministerial conference would be held concurrently with the congress. 2024 will be an international wine year for OIV, which will be working on its next strategic plan. OIV’s inception in 1924 was very innovative, we need to maintain our quest for innovation.