The prices of wines sold at auction skyrocketed in 2022

I

n 2022, iDealwine auctioned 197,928 bottles (75cl equivalent) of wine. Whilst the total volume was virtually on a par with 2021 – increasing by a marginal 4% - values reached an all-time high of 38.3 million euros, including expenses, up 40% on the previous year. Price tags ranged from 1 to 34,100 euros a bottle, equating to an average bottle price of €194, versus €139 in 2021 and €128 in 2019.

Record prices were fetched by a 2006 Musigny by Domaine Leroy at €34,000, an Imperial of 2015 Petrus (€62,000) and an assortment of 12 bottles of 2018 Domaine de la RomanÃ©e-Conti (€84,320).

2022 was quite unusual in that the first half of the year saw an overall surge in prices with double or even triple-digit increases focusing on a clutch of top names such as Rayas, Bizot and Charles Lachaux. Then the last quarter witnessed a slow-down on the ‘Big 8’ whose prices have skyrocketed in recent years – namely Rayas, Leroy, Avenay, Rousseau, Roumier, Bizot, Lachaux and Grange des PÃ¨res.

The ultimate decline in prices did not offset increases earlier in the year, however. The trend can be ascribed to factors such as inflation, the rise in interest rates and the volatile geo-political situation, all of which prompted caution. The end of the year usually sees prices surge.

Up until 2020, Bordeaux cornered the market but Burgundy has continued to move upwards. It is now the leading region by value, with 43.3% of total auction values, up 65%. It also ranks second by volume (22.8%) after Bordeaux (36.6%), and occupies all of the top 50 spots for the most expensive wines, as well as ranking first for organic and natural wines, some of which have exceeded the €1,000 per bottle mark.

Following on from Burgundy, Champagne has emerged as the second most expensive region with an average price tag per bottle of €249, up 42%.