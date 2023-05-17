Burgundyâ€™s â€™CitÃ© des Climatsâ€™ unveiled

T

he contemporary-styled Burgundy wine ‘CitÃ© des Climats’ in MÃ¢con was officially opened on May 3. It stands like a beacon on the banks of the SaÃ´ne, and a gateway to the vineyards of southern Burgundy.

Although the official opening was scheduled for 2022 in the initial plans, “we had to take on board constraints due to the increase in the price of materials and lack of staff in the building industry. We made the reasonable decision not to sacrifice quality for the sake of speed”, points out Olivier Le Roy, project manager and director of the network behind the CitÃ©.

The complex houses a staged 350m2 tour, brought to life by special lighting effects, along with a cellar and its natural aromas, a connected visit and a tasting of two wines, all of which can be accessed for a €9 admission fee. The price tag is designed to allow those who have limited spending power to access the experience. There is also something for younger visitors who have their own itinerary, dotted with stone huts full of secrets. After-work experiences are offered, wines can be tasted at the Press Bar and served with some tasty nibbles, and private wine-centric events can be hosted.

The same scenographer designed the Beaune and Chablis ‘citÃ©s’ due to open soon. The MÃ¢con location expects to receive some 30,000 to 40,000 visitors a year. Olivier Le Roy, along with the Burgundy wine bureau are delighted by initial feedback from visitors, both industry members and wine enthusiasts.