menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenology
Commerce / Management
Politics
People in wine
Agenda
Communication
Home / Viticulture / Champagne plants its first semi-wide vines

Champagne plants its first semi-wide vines

By Vitisphere May 09, 2023
Read later
Share
Champagne plants its first semi-wide vines
Simon Blin plans to buy second-hand equipment, including a post driver and tillage equipment. - crédit photo : Simon Blin
A

fter some heated debates within the industry, semi-wide vines aka VSL were authorised in production specifications for Champagne at the end of 2022. A clutch of winegrowers have chosen to go down the lower density vine planting route, including Simon Blin in Verneuil, Marne.

 

Blin has just planted 0.47 hectares of Chardonnay in a single block to a density of 6,500 vines per hectare compared with 8 to 9,000 for narrow plantings. “The vines were planted 1.8 m x 80 cm so as not to lower the density too much, yet allow for the vineyard to be managed differently”, explains Blin. “I’ll decide whether I change the density when I plant my next semi-wide vines over 0.45 hectares in 2025. I don’t intend to switch everything over to VSL, just the best blocks”.

 

In terms of equipment, Blin was loaned a reduced-size tractor that is 1.25 m wide. He plans to buy second-hand equipment over time, including a post driver and tillage equipment. His aim is to be able to do away with high-clearance tractors which he sees as costly and unreliable. “In twenty years’ time, I intend to have replaced high-clearance tractors with a crawler tractor and a vineyard tractor”.

 

The VSL block is also being converted to organic. “To farm organically, and even conventionally, it’s good to be able to raise the vines”, he claims. “When Champagne had issues with ripening, it made sense to have grapes close to the ground, but that is no longer true today. Semi-wide vines really improve working conditions, which is a genuine bonus. My three permanent employees are keen to see the difference!

 

Share
All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
vitijob.com, job vigneyard and wine
Royaume Uni - CDI
Cameroun - Stage
Belgique - Stage
Belgique - Stage
Belgique - Stage
 Find jobs

INTERVIGNES

 More Ads
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
the wine meeting place
THE WINE MEETING PLACE
  See all
© Vitisphere 2023 - Tout droit réservé