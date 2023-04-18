Saint-Emilion 2022 classification goes uncontested

W

hen the decree approving the classification of growths in the Saint-Emilion Grand Cru appellation was published on 22 December 2022, it provided for a two-month period of appeal before the Council of State. France’s ultimate authority on administrative law cases was contacted by Vitisphere at the beginning of April and it confirmed that it had received no petitions that could question the interdepartmental decree approving the classification and the list of approved applicants. Although the two-month period expired on 23 February 2023, “it is possible that the Council of State may only inform administrative authorities when it has received the statement (s) by petitioners, which could be several weeks or even months after the end of the appeal deadline”, commented the National Institute for Origin and Quality (INAO).

The chairman of the Saint-Emilion Wine Council, Jean-FranÃ§ois Galhaud summed up the situation: “Everything seems all-set to go. No petition has been filed. Work on the classification was extremely well done. I thank INAO for having the courage to support us for the 2022 classification after all the issues with the 2012 classification, including all the legal challenges that proved unsuccessful”. Although two administrative procedures lodged with the Council of State are still ongoing, the protracted legal saga of the 2012 classification seems to be coming to an end. Out of the three demoted chateaux that launched legal action, two were recently sold – ChÃ¢teau Croque Michotte to Generali, which may consider applying for the future 2032 classification, and ChÃ¢teau Tour du Pin Figeac that was sold to ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, which itself left the classification. One property was classified in 2022 – ChÃ¢teau Corbin Michotte.