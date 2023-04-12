ChatGPT artificial intelligence designs its first wine

C

hatGPT artificial intelligence has flexed its winemaking muscles by producing its first blend, and implementing a marketing and communications strategy. The two young Languedoc wine entrepreneurs behind the trading company Aubert & Mathieu were quicker off the mark than their rivals, producing their The End label using instructions from the artificial intelligence chat robot that is the current talk of the town. Their aim is to innovate and create a talking point.

“We asked it to produce an outstanding organic wine from Languedoc based on the Grenache and Syrah varietals available, along with its advice for fruit-forward winemaking and blend proportions”, explains Anthony Aubert. The name of the wine, its sales price and the design of a Burgundy-style bottle were also put to the ChatGPT interface, version 3. “We simply wanted to test the robot’s skills and show how far it could take us. Its responses regarding choice of winemaking techniques and the blend based on varietal characteristics, the colour, tannins and fruit are really impressive”, adds Aubert.

He and his partner, Jean-Charles Mathieu, thus applied the robot’s instructions, combining “60% Grenache and 40% Syrah, which generally produce a fruity, balanced wine, but you can reverse the proportions to produce a more tannic wine”, wrote ChatGPT. They used a Burgundy-style bottle which the robot described as “excellent for showcasing the wine”, but it then went on to recommend a price point between 50 and 100 euros. “That’s the only point where we didn’t follow its recommendations!” smiled Aubert, who chose to market the PGI Pays d’Oc The End label for around 20 euros.