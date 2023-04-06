New grape variety may be difficult to pronounce but offers great potential for France

R

katsiteli is one of the top ten most widely grown grape varieties in the world, but it is virtually unheard-of in France. That may be about to change following a decree published in the Official Journal on March 29, registering it in the official catalogue of vine varieties whose propagation material can be marketed within the European Union.

Originating in Georgia, Rkatsiteli is one of the oldest known grape varieties. It is grown in all countries lining the Black Sea, from Armenia to Ukraine. It is also planted in China, the United States, New Zealand and Australia.

It produces high quality dry white wines and also dessert wines, and for French winegrowers this late-ripening, acidic grape variety may offer the potential to cope with climate change.

Based on trials conducted 10 years ago by the French Vine & Wine Institute (IFV), Rkatsiteli is not a very fertile vine variety and needs to be pruned fairly long but its large clusters produce good yields, on average 300 to 400g.