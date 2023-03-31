Burgundyâ€™s three â€™CitÃ© des climats et vinsâ€™ due to open with pomp and circumstance

A

head of a grand official opening ceremony, the CitÃ© des Climats et vins de Bourgogne, supported by the region’s wine marketing board, has decided to introduce the public to its three locations on staggered dates. MÃ¢con will get the ball rolling on Wednesday 3 May, followed by Chablis on Wednesday 17 May, and Beaune on Saturday 17 June.

The official launch of the three venues is scheduled for one month later and is due to take place simultaneously in Chablis, Beaune and MÃ¢con, from 15 to 18 June. Its organisers are preparing “four outstanding days to allow people to discover the three sites [Ed: the opening has been postponed by a month to ensure that the buildings are properly finished] focusing on the culture and history of Burgundy wines, a model of terroir wines that is unique worldwide”.

June 15 and 16 will be reserved for members of the wine and tourism industries, as well as institutions, funders and project partners. “This unique event, hosting guests from other wine regions in France and overseas, will be an opportunity for the Burgundy wine marketing board (BIVB) and the ‘CitÃ© des Climats et Vins de Bourgogne’ to celebrate Burgundy's premier winegrowing model”, says a press release, which also promises a dinner “in an iconic location” and a trip to the vineyards of the CÃ´te Chalonnaise.