Bordeaux wines test their personas on social media

here is no beating about the bush in a sponsored post currently circulating on the social media Instagram (Meta group): “Have you drunk any wine recently?” Internet users who click on the campaign link are directed towards an online survey aimed at providing food for marketing thought at the Bordeaux wine marketing council (CIVB). The research is as much digital as it is interactive and targets French 18 to 55 year-olds who drink wine to garner feedback on several identity propositions: “from passions to generations”, aimed at illustrating the dynamic and refreshed lineage of Bordeaux wine companies, to “expressing their nature” to convey initiatives focusing on protecting and expressing Bordeaux’s vineyard sites, and “beyond labels” to distance Bordeaux wines from preconceived ideas (and promote a “great crew”).

After testing its campaigns through panels in the past, the CIVB explains that this year it has opted for a more “direct” survey among consumers (and the trade) in order to receive more “spontaneous” feedback to the different proposals (one per survey). The research is conducted across several markets and will allow the council to rubber stamp the proposed visuals and videos by asking respondents to share their feelings about the proposed campaign (from “surprise” to “smile”), their perception of Bordeaux wines (from “more” to “less appealing”) and their level of engagement (from their desire to find out more to sharing content on social media).