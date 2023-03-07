menu burger
The first â€™Provence Wine Experienceâ€™ hailed a success

By Vitisphere March 07, 2023

By Vitisphere March 07, 2023
The first â€™Provence Wine Experienceâ€™ hailed a success
The date and venue for the next edition have yet to be announced but it is likely that there will be a rotation between the producer departments that belong to the regional marketing board. - crédit photo : CIVP
T

here was no expense spared by Provence wines at the iconic Palais du Pharo in Marseilles where the two-day Provence Wine Experience has just closed. Its organisers are hailing the event as a success. On the first day alone, the slated 600 visits by buyers and French and international trade opinion-leaders were notched up, to the satisfaction of Eric Pastorino, chairman of the Provence wine marketing council CIVP, the new event’s organiser. “The exhibition is the culmination of a political intent on my part to bring together the three Provence wine appellations (CÃ´tes de Provence, Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence and Coteaux Varois en Provence) under the same roof for the first time in 20 years”, explained the CIVP chairman. A total 180 independent wineries, co-operatives and negociants attended the exhibition, with 1,100 visitors registered the day before it opened. Ultimately, 900 visitors attended the two-day event.

Alongside Eric Pastorino, the chairman of the Provence regional council, Renaud Muselier, officially opened the exhibition as a token of support for the united front shown by the region’s stakeholders. A press statement issued by the organisers claimed that “the event aims to consolidate and strengthen the growth momentum for Provence wines across markets, both in France and internationally”.

