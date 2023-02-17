menu burger
Home / Politique / New possibilities for experimenting in French appellation vineyards and wineries

By Vitisphere February 17, 2023
New possibilities for experimenting in French appellation vineyards and wineries
Winegrowers wishing to test innovative practices will have to comply with a strict protocol. - crédit photo : Heko Koster
n 7 February, INAO gave wine appellations the resources to rise to the challenge of resilience to climate change and respond to new expectations from society. “As we did in 2021 with the resistant grape varieties as part of the so-called VIFA directive (adaptation varieties for the purpose of adjusting), we are allowing producer organisations that wish to do so and all their members to introduce in their specifications the opportunity to carry out pruning trials, to test new vineyard management techniques, equipment for protecting vines against frost or hail, and new winemaking practices”, explained Christian Paly, chairman of INAO’s dedicated wine committee, at the presentation to the press of this “innovation assessment scheme”.

Echoing the previous experience with the VIFAs, which cannot exceed 5% of the area under vine (excluding the untreated buffer zone) and 10% of the blended wines over a period of 5 years (renewable once), the new trials will be carried out in such a way that they honour appellation principles, particularly the connection with terroir. They will be authorised on a small scale and for a given period of time, to be defined on a case by case basis.

Winegrowers wishing to test innovative practices will have to agree to carry out observations, measurements and samples defined by a protocol devised by an organisation authorised to conduct experiments, designated by the producers’ organisations. Additional requirements will be specified by the national committee in June 2023.

 

 

 

