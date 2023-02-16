Plastic that would have ended up in the ocean used to produce new wine stoppers

P

lastic is fantastic! After ChÃ¢teau Galoupet with its ‘Nomade’ bottle from the ‘Prevented Ocean Plastic’ programme, Vinventions is launching ‘Nomacorc Ocean’, a stopper for still wines made from waste retrieved just before it falls into the ocean.

“Eighty percent of marine pollution is caused by plastic waste that is at risk of entering the oceans, known as Ocean-Bound Plastic (OBP). This OBP accumulates in coastal regions and cities that lack effective collection infrastructure and is at increased risk of being washed into the oceans by wind, rain, river currents or tides,” explains Vinventions, which has commissioned a company certified by the non-governmental organisation Zero Plastics Oceans to collect it.

The plastic is recycled and processed into closures that provide the same performance and reliability as the other closures in the Nomacorc range. Vinventions has already established two partnerships. Maison Bouey, located in the Medoc region of France, has chosen the Nomacorc Ocean closure for its entirely eco-designed ‘Oh La Vache’ label. In Italy, the Sicilian estate Donnafugata chose it for its Damarino wine.

Before launching Nomacorc Ocean, Vinventions had already developed its own collection programme. For every tonne of plastic used in the Nomacorc Blue Line, which has ‘Net Zero Plastic to Nature’ endorsement, an equivalent amount is permanently removed from the environment.