Bordeauxâ€™s CitÃ© du Vin gets a new exhibition with â€™toned-upâ€™ content

fter seven years of loyal service and one month of building work, the permanent exhibition visit at the CitÃ© du Vin in Bordeaux revealed its newly made over content on February 4. Eighty percent of the original content has been replaced and 50% of the scenography updated, and the changes are very tangible. The overriding aim of the make-over was to “to make the tour more accessible and more seamless for the public” explains VÃ©ronique Lemoine, the scientific manager of the Foundation for the culture and civilisations of wine. Admittedly, the original tour was far too rich for visitor needs: the first one provided 13 hours of videos and readings, while the second ones lasted about 90 minutes. In its new version, the tour is still rich – with 8 hours of content – but it has been toned-up both in form, with film extracts where wine is shown on screen replacing the short film featuring historical characters, and in content; the vineyard site table now only features 10 winegrowers, compared with 50 previously.

The update of the CitÃ© du Vin's visit tour is part of the ‘Neo - Experience 2023’ plan, whose main features will be ‘Via Sensoria, an immersive tasting tour’ from 7 April to 5 November 2023 so that tastings of wines/non-alcoholic beverages can be offered on a seasonal basis.

After welcoming 391,000 visitors in 2022, the CitÃ© du Vin has exceeded the 2 million visitor mark since it opened in spring 2016.