Provence wines come out smelling of rosÃ©s in their new communications plan

T

he three barmaids who posed for the new advertising campaign for Provence appellation wines were, befittingly, all dressed in pink, the wine region’s flagship colour, and the source of its success in France and overseas. Its success has fuelled the region’s move upmarket – price points for ProvenÃ§al rosÃ©s have practically doubled in ten years in French supermarkets – as well as a shift towards export markets, which now absorb more than 40% of the region’s marketing volumes.

The new advertising campaign has been designed to accompany these changes. “It aims to mirror the strong premiumisation of our rosÃ©s over the last few years”, stressed Carole Guinchard, marketing and communications director with the Provence Wine Marketing Board (CIVP), who presented the main thrust of the campaign on 25 January in Marseilles, southern France, alongside Ã‰ric Pastorino, its chairman, and director Brice Eymard. The campaign also aims to differentiate ProvenÃ§al rosÃ©s from pink wines from other regions which have embraced the same colour tendency and striven to ride the crest of Provence’s wave, to varying degrees of success.