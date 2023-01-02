menu burger
By Vitisphere January 02, 2023
🍷 An endorsement designed to combat Bordeaux bashing🏴‍☠️ ️
At a time when Bordeaux wines are facing a major marketing crisis, “we want to regain control of our future by taking action and innovating”, says Jean-Baptiste Duquesne. - crédit photo : Bordeaux Pirate
2 Bordeaux labels will be able to hoist the black flag, the ‘Bordeaux pirate’ logo that stems directly from the group created on Facebook in December 2019 to champion “any initiative that steers Bordeaux away from its fusty image! Bordeaux is reinventing itself, so let's talk about it!” claims the page that has more than 3,000 members.

Behind this makeshift gentlemen's logo are wines that comply with a number of rules, like being marketed only in wine stores and restaurants and not in supermarkets. Another is that each estate has to be certified organic – or is at least in the conversion phase to organic - and markets “wines guaranteed to be fault-free and promote uniqueness and quality” says winegrower Jean-Baptiste Duquesne, who chairs the Bordeaux Pirate association. He believes the endorsement on the bottle is designed as “a sales argument to combat Bordeaux bashing”, with “a new way of embodying Bordeaux” as its “gateway”. To validate the quality of the wines, a selection panel was convened on 28 November 2022, with 79 wines tasted by professionals other than winegrowers, including consultants, wine merchants, sommeliers and journalists.

