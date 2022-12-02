menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenology
Commerce / Management
Politics
People in wine
Agenda
Communication
Home / Viticulture / French winegrowers are not panicking, but finding solutions to climate change

French winegrowers are not panicking, but finding solutions to climate change

By Vitisphere December 02, 2022
Read later
Share
French winegrowers are not panicking, but finding solutions to climate change
There is a range of possible solutions, in the vineyard (reducing the leaf-to-fruit ratio and increasing the height of the trunk, for example) and the winery, with low-alcohol yeasts, acidifying yeasts and use of inert gas for instance. - crédit photo : Ingrid Proust
&

ldquo;Climate projections have encouraged us to become proactive. Climate change is causing us problems, and we are adapting. Due to the frequency of frosts, we installed a wind turbine, which paid for itself in the first year, in 2021. During heat waves, we work early in the morning and finish at midday. We harvest by night, have introduced cover crops and use tillage beneath the vines. This year, despite the drought and our fairly dry vineyard sites, we produced beautiful grapes”. BenoÃ®t Cadart is a winegrower in Meusnes in the Loire Valley. His family farm was one of the pilot sites for the Climenvi programme, which saw researchers and technicians working on agro-climatic indicators and projections on climate change to help winegrowers adapt. Near Chinon, Fabien Demois' farm was also a Climenvi pilot site. “To cope with drought, I have done away with leaf removal and I apply clay to my vines to protect them from sunburn. The leaves are tanned, thicker and the vines lose less water”.

According to Isabelle La Jeunesse, a geographer at the University of Tours and a participant in the Climenvi programme, “winegrowers, like everyone else, find it difficult to envisage their part in a changing environment, but they are not panicking”. Although climate change is a vector of increased risks, it also has beneficial effects. “Without it, would the quality of wine be the same today?” comments winegrower Jean-Christophe Mandard.

Share
All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
vitijob.com, job vigneyard and wine
Saint-Pierre et Miquelon - CDI
Belgique - Alternance/Apprentissage
Suisse - CDI
Saint-Pierre et Miquelon - CDI
Suisse - CDI
 Find jobs

INTERVIGNES

 More Ads
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
the wine meeting place
THE WINE MEETING PLACE
  See all
© Vitisphere 2022 - Tout droit réservé