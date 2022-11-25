Celebrating the 200th anniversary of Louis Pasteur, â€™the father of modern winemakingâ€™

menu burger
Celebrating the 200th anniversary of Louis Pasteur, 'the father of modern winemaking'

By Vitisphere November 25, 2022
Celebrating the 200th anniversary of Louis Pasteur, 'the father of modern winemaking'
The day will end with tastings and cultural activities. - crédit photo : Œnologues de France (Fabrice Hyber)
A

universally acclaimed genius, Jura-born Louis Pasteur remains to this day a key figure in scientific research. “Although pasteurisation and rabies vaccination remain his most resounding accomplishments, he is still considered today as one of the fathers of modern winemaking through his major discoveries in fermentation and microbiology”

To celebrate the bicentenary of his birth (27 December 1822 - 28 September 1895), the French oenologists’ association has announced that it is partnering with the UNESCO Chair in Wine Culture and Traditions and the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) to host a day of commemoration on 7 December 2022 in Arbois, the town where he grew up.

Conferences will be followed by panel discussions and conversations on the link between applied and fundamental research, the dissemination of scientific knowledge, the perception of oenology by the general public, and the connection with ‘natural method’ wines.

 

All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
