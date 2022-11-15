Cognac Louis XIII premiumises the deposit-return system

E

ven for the most prestigious labels, deposit-return is gaining traction, and Grande Champagne Cognac brand Louis XIII (RÃ©my Martin) is no exception. It is sending out a strong signal by providing its customers' empty bottles with an ‘infinity’ refill solution. “The infinity experience”, its ‘stage name’, invites consumers of Louis XIII Cognac to think about the sustainability of products, even the most high-end labels, and gives them the chance to reuse these iconic vessels. “Each Louis XIII decanter is a unique object, blown and sculpted by a crystal glass maker”, says a press release. Since the beginning of November in the Louis XIII boutique in Cognac, and from 2023 in the other Louis XIII boutiques around the world, customers will be able to return to the store and refill their Louis XIII Cognac carafes.

The new solution provides Louis XIII Cognac customers with an additional experience, in the form of a ceremony where the contents of the refill bottles are transferred to the owner's original decanter. “Each refill bottle is adorned with a specially engraved medal which is transferred to the decanter before being handed over to the owner”, explains the release. But no ceremony would be complete with the requisite decorum, so Cognac Louis XIII has set up an ‘Infinity wheel’, an elaborate device to showcase the decanter being refilled.