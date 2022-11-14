Huge second-crop clusters in the vineyards of Burgundy and Champagne

S

econd-crop clusters weighing up to 150 grams with a potential ABV of 13% vol. can be seen in Burgundy and Champagne. Consultant Olivier ZÃ©bic had never seen such fruit-bearing lateral shoots. “If it was legally authorised, my clients could harvest 20 hl/ha more Pinot and Chardonnay in many vineyards”, he comments. In Gevrey-Chambertin, tourists have asked him when harvesting will take place.

ZÃ©bic is also amazed by the extractability of the colour, the aromatic balance of the berries and, apart from the odd case of botrytis, by their healthiness. He explains that the extraordinary development of secondary clusters is due to the mildness of the vintage. “What the clusters have used up will not go into the reserves, especially as the vines have now lost their leaves”, warns the consultant. “Next year's budburst is likely to be tricky and vigour will be affected”.

He notes that the clusters are positioned quite high on the lateral shoots. “We should be able to promote or restrict their development by tipping”, he believes. This year, winegrowers were taken by surprise and did not have the means to remove them. “It’s too late now, the berry sugar loading plateau has been reached. It's a shame we can't do anything with them”.