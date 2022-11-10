Sancerre gains volumes and peace of mind in 2022

S

icavac advisor FranÃ§ois Dal is a happy man. “In some ways, this was a blessed vintage. We would certainly be delighted with a vintage like this every year!” While most French wine regions suffered from heat, drought and hail this year, and even a little frost in some areas, Sancerre experienced good rainfall in June, which enabled the vineyards not to suffer too much from the water stress that was a common feature across France in 2022, explains the technical advisor. Lighter rains in August and at the beginning of the harvest complemented water supplies, “enabling us to achieve an above-average harvest. The majority of winegrowers filled their quotas and some will be able to produce ‘complementary individual volumes’”, confirms Dal.

After frost in 2021 slashed volumes by half, the excellent 2022 crop should ease some of the supply tension in Sancerre. “Inventories are at a very low level and we have had to use allocations to supply all our customers and hold onto markets. They have been understanding”, says Christine Laloue, chair of the Sancerre wine producers’ organisation. The good 2022 crop should therefore help counterbalance temporary difficulties, which had pushed bulk prices up to around €900/hl.