Home / Commerce/Gestion / Sancerre gains volumes and peace of mind in 2022

Sancerre gains volumes and peace of mind in 2022

By Vitisphere November 10, 2022
Despite hail, vineyards in the Centre-Loire region successfully dodged falling production levels in a 2022 vintage marked by drought. - crédit photo : Domaine Hubert Brochard
icavac advisor FranÃ§ois Dal is a happy man. “In some ways, this was a blessed vintage. We would certainly be delighted with a vintage like this every year!” While most French wine regions suffered from heat, drought and hail this year, and even a little frost in some areas, Sancerre experienced good rainfall in June, which enabled the vineyards not to suffer too much from the water stress that was a common feature across France in 2022, explains the technical advisor. Lighter rains in August and at the beginning of the harvest complemented water supplies, “enabling us to achieve an above-average harvest. The majority of winegrowers filled their quotas and some will be able to produce ‘complementary individual volumes’”, confirms Dal.

After frost in 2021 slashed volumes by half, the excellent 2022 crop should ease some of the supply tension in Sancerre. “Inventories are at a very low level and we have had to use allocations to supply all our customers and hold onto markets. They have been understanding”, says Christine Laloue, chair of the Sancerre wine producers’ organisation. The good 2022 crop should therefore help counterbalance temporary difficulties, which had pushed bulk prices up to around €900/hl.

All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
