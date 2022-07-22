Record year for Nicolas Feuillatte Champagnes

T

he first AGM of new cooperative group TEVC, for Terroirs et Vignerons de Champagne, was held on 8 July in Reims. As the merger with Castelnau Champagnes became effective on 31 December 2021, 2021 figures for the Nicolas Feuillatte wine centre were presented.

Last year proved to be particularly buoyant with record sales reaching almost 12 million bottles. The last financial year before the merger, 2021 posted revenue (excluding VAT) of €206.8 million, which is 98% of 2019, the last baseline year before Covid. Net income totalled €19.2m, or 9.3% of turnover.

The results for the first half of 2022 continued to grow on the back of 2021. “By the end of June 2022, we had sold 6 million bottles, up 14% on 2021”, said TEVC managing director Christophe Juarez. “We are going to have to slow down in the second half of the year to maintain our inventory levels...” He also urged caution, though, given the very unpredictable economic climate currently.