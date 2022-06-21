menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenology
Commerce / Management
Politics
People in wine
Agenda
Communication
Home / Commerce/Gestion / Raising the price of wines by 15 to 20 % would offset overhead increases

Raising the price of wines by 15 to 20 % would offset overhead increases

By Vitisphere June 21, 2022
Read later
Share
Raising the price of wines by 15 to 20 % would offset overhead increases
“Perhaps it will slow down volumes, but if we don't apply an increase, we will end up in the red too. We have to get the balance right”, said one winegrower. - crédit photo : CÃ©dric Faimali (GFA)
F

or several months now, winegrowers have been faced with unprecedented increases in the cost of raw materials. According to a survey carried out by the Loir-et-Cher chamber of agriculture last April among winegrowers in the Centre-Loire Valley area and two distributors in Loir-et-Cher, the price of bottles has risen by 25 to 50%, boxes by 20 to 31%, labels by 20 to 34%, capsules by 11 to 20%, wooden posts by 5 to 15%, galvanised posts by 42 to 52%, and wires by 20 to 93%. In addition to this is the spiralling price of diesel and equipment, to name a few. On 1 May 2022, excluding marketing costs, this increases the production cost per litre of wine by 10% if a winegrower sells in bulk and by 13% if they sell in bottles. But if you include marketing costs and profit margins, which are crucial to businesses’ long term survival, the increase is an average 16%, based on average crop yields of 55 hl/ha. “With such a sharp increase in costs, there are two possible options: either I put my prices up by 3 to 5% and I dip into my profit margins; or I charge 15 to 20% more, but then I don’t know how my customers will react. What is your opinion?” Michel Badier, head of winegrowing at the Loir-et-Cher chamber of agriculture, asked winegrowers who took part in a dedicated webinar.

Denis Carretier, a winegrower in the HÃ©rault area of Southern France and chairman of the Occitanie chamber of agriculture, reacted: “With the economic situation as it is currently, there is no room for such significant price increases. Wine is not considered a staple. (...) At the moment, consumers are reacting by buying as cheaply as possible because the price of everything is increasing”. His viewpoint was shared by a female wine grower: “A 16% increase is too much! At every event organised by the wine industry, there is a big drop in attendance and the average spend is falling. It is difficult to pass on prices increases when attendance is lacking and customer feedback is not positive”.

Share
All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
vitijob.com, job vigneyard and wine
Suisse - CDI
Canada - CDI
Canada - Stage
Suisse - CDI
Hongkong - CDI
 Find jobs

INTERVIGNES

 More Ads
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
the wine meeting place
THE WINE MEETING PLACE
  See all
© Vitisphere 2022 - Tout droit réservé