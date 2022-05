Sandrine Garbay leaves ChÃ¢teau Yquem for Guiraud

I

t was the talk of the town at Bordeaux En Primeur week – winemaker Sandrine Garbay, cellar master at Château d'Yquem since 1994, is joining another 1855-classified Grand Cru in Sauternes, Château Guiraud, which boasts 107 hectares of organically farmed vineyards. Following the departure of Xavier Planty, the former chairman of the Sauternes AOC wine producers’ organisation, Château Guiraud recently changed ownership. Matthieu Gufflet, founder of the indirect purchasing group EPSA and an investor in the hospitality industry, took a majority stake in the property. Sandrine Garbay will also be looking after his other wine estate, Château de Callac, which has 40 ha in the Graves appellation area.

Garbay’s arrival coincides with the departure of Luc Planty, who is relinquishing management of Château Guiraud after 9 years with the Premier Grand Cru Classé. In a press release, Planty said it was “time for me to hand over”, adding, “Château Guiraud has always progressed in order to offer a sincere rendition of site-expressiveness”.

Garbay joins a classified organic vineyard and will not be following the first certified organic vintage at Château d'Yquem in 2022. Chaired by Pierre Lurton and managed by Lorenzo Pasquini, the property – which belongs to the LVMH group – applauded the work accomplished by Garbay over the past 28 years and said it was delighted that she was continuing to work in the Sauternes appellation area.