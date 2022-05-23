menu burger
Sandrine Garbay leaves Château Yquem for Guiraud

Sandrine Garbay leaves ChÃ¢teau Yquem for Guiraud

By Vitisphere May 23, 2022
Sandrine Garbay leaves ChÃ¢teau Yquem for Guiraud
Winemaker Sandrine Garbay, who has become inseparable from Sauternes Premiers Grands Crus ClassÃ©s, is taking over general management of Matthieu Gufflet's properties. - crédit photo : LVMH
I

t was the talk of the town at Bordeaux En Primeur week – winemaker Sandrine Garbay, cellar master at ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem since 1994, is joining another 1855-classified Grand Cru in Sauternes, ChÃ¢teau Guiraud, which boasts 107 hectares of organically farmed vineyards. Following the departure of Xavier Planty, the former chairman of the Sauternes AOC wine producers’ organisation, ChÃ¢teau Guiraud recently changed ownership. Matthieu Gufflet, founder of the indirect purchasing group EPSA and an investor in the hospitality industry, took a majority stake in the property. Sandrine Garbay will also be looking after his other wine estate, ChÃ¢teau de Callac, which has 40 ha in the Graves appellation area.

Garbay’s arrival coincides with the departure of Luc Planty, who is relinquishing management of ChÃ¢teau Guiraud after 9 years with the Premier Grand Cru ClassÃ©. In a press release, Planty said it was “time for me to hand over”, adding, “ChÃ¢teau Guiraud has always progressed in order to offer a sincere rendition of site-expressiveness”.

Garbay joins a classified organic vineyard and will not be following the first certified organic vintage at ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem in 2022. Chaired by Pierre Lurton and managed by Lorenzo Pasquini, the property – which belongs to the LVMH group – applauded the work accomplished by Garbay over the past 28 years and said it was delighted that she was continuing to work in the Sauternes appellation area.

