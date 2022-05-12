Telmont is testing the lightest Champagne bottle

C

hampagne Telmont has set itself another challenge – it aims to reduce the weight of its bottles by 2025. As a practitioner of the ‘Exception Durable 2025’ plan implemented by the Remy Cointreau group – the company’s main shareholder – Telmont is testing an unprecedented weight reduction for its bottles.

Produced in conjunction with Verallia, Europe’s leading glass manufacturer, the new bottle, which weighs 800 grams, i.e. 35g less than a conventional Champagne bottle, is a first and must therefore undergo a battery of tests. “This development requires a preliminary test phase to ensure that the bottles are totally resistant to the Champagne production process and transportation”, explains a press release. “Because of the specific nature of the wine, Champagne bottles are subject to much higher pressure than other bottles – around 6 kilograms per square centimetre. It is therefore essential to assess how the lighter bottles will withstand these constraints over time, with 35 grams less”.

The tests must also ascertain whether the trimmed down bottle is suitable for cellar maturation, which for the Telmont Brut lasts at least 3 years. In terms of retail price tag, Maison Telmont claims that at this stage there will be no increase. The experiment, which is the first of its kind, was launched a few weeks ago and involves a batch of 3,000 bottles. It will be confirmed once all the test points have been validated. The first lightweight bottles could then be released starting in 2025, but only for the Telmont Brut label.