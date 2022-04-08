Basketball player Tony Parker joins the Michel Reybier wine team

E

ntrepreneur Michel Reybier has a new partner for his wine business – the sportsman William Anthony Parker II, better known as Tony Parker, aka TP, is becoming one of his partners at ChÃ¢teau la Mascaronne in Provence and Jeeper & Michel Reybier Champagnes.

“The excellence of our products combined with Tony's global reputation will open up new avenues”, claimed Reybier in a statement. “I am fully committed to becoming involved alongside him and to taking these outstanding estates to an even higher level”, added Parker, who retired from basketball competitions in 2019 and has since then diversified his assets, including a training course, the Tony Parker AdÃ©quat Academy in Lyon. His arrival bolsters the celebrity ranks in the French wine industry, after George Clooney in Provence, Leonardo DiCaprio in Champagne, and of course Brad Pitt in both wine regions.

The partnership does not involve the other wine businesses belonging to Michel Reybier, who owns Cos d'Estournel (1855 Grand Cru ClassÃ© in Saint-EstÃ¨phe), the Tokaj-HÃ©tszÃ¶lÃ¶ imperial estate (in Hungary) and ChÃ¢teau Lauzade (Provence).