RÃ©gis Camus leaves Piper-Heidsieck Champagnes

F

rom his native Aisne, RÃ©gis Camus entered the world of wine when he began studying at Reims university, the nearest to his home. “I graduated in oenology in 1976, before taking up my first position as cellarmaster at Champagne Jacquart in 1979”, he recalls. He would not leave Jacquart until 15 years later, in 1994, to join Piper-Heidsieck, where he became head winemaker for Piper and Charles Heidsieck in 2002. “From 2018 onwards I devoted all my time to the Rare Champagne brand, as cellarmaster”, he explains. At the same time, he handed over the keys to the cellar at Piper- Heidsieck to Emilien Boutillat.

When asked about his guiding principles for producing wines at the Champagne house, he replies “high standards, throughout my career”. Passion and intuition have been his fundamental values, directed at achieving his greatest objective, “to give the Piper-Heidsieck range genuine personality and a second lease of life to Rare Champagne, which has become a brand in its own right”.

His many trips around the world have given him every opportunity to meet the diverse range of “people who love our Champagnes, who have guided me towards establishing a more contemporary style. It's a long process that has been carried out one small detail after another, year after year”, he admits.