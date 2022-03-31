menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenology
Commerce / Management
Politics
People in wine
Agenda
Communication
Home / Gens du vin / RÃ©gis Camus leaves Piper-Heidsieck Champagnes

RÃ©gis Camus leaves Piper-Heidsieck Champagnes

By Vitisphere March 31, 2022
Read later
Share
RÃ©gis Camus leaves Piper-Heidsieck Champagnes
As a privileged witness to the changes in Champagne and its wines, RÃ©gis Camus has seen clear progress in vineyard management over the last few decades: “The wines have gained fruitier, floral aromas with a lot of freshness”. - crédit photo : Piper Heidsieck
F

rom his native Aisne, RÃ©gis Camus entered the world of wine when he began studying at Reims university, the nearest to his home. “I graduated in oenology in 1976, before taking up my first position as cellarmaster at Champagne Jacquart in 1979”, he recalls. He would not leave Jacquart until 15 years later, in 1994, to join Piper-Heidsieck, where he became head winemaker for Piper and Charles Heidsieck in 2002. “From 2018 onwards I devoted all my time to the Rare Champagne brand, as cellarmaster”, he explains. At the same time, he handed over the keys to the cellar at Piper- Heidsieck to Emilien Boutillat.

When asked about his guiding principles for producing wines at the Champagne house, he replies “high standards, throughout my career”. Passion and intuition have been his fundamental values, directed at achieving his greatest objective, “to give the Piper-Heidsieck range genuine personality and a second lease of life to Rare Champagne, which has become a brand in its own right”.

His many trips around the world have given him every opportunity to meet the diverse range of “people who love our Champagnes, who have guided me towards establishing a more contemporary style. It's a long process that has been carried out one small detail after another, year after year”, he admits.

Share
All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
vitijob.com, job vigneyard and wine
Suisse - CDD
Charente / Charente-Maritime / Gironde ... - CDI
Canada - CDI
Gironde - CDD
Etats-Unis d'Amérique - CDI
 Find jobs

INTERVIGNES

 More Ads
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
the wine meeting place
THE WINE MEETING PLACE
  See all
© Vitisphere 2022 - Tout droit réservé