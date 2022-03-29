menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenology
Commerce / Management
Politics
People in wine
Agenda
Communication
Home / Viticulture / The new Champagne appellation area due to be revealed in 2026

The new Champagne appellation area due to be revealed in 2026

By Vitisphere March 29, 2022
Read later
Share
The new Champagne appellation area due to be revealed in 2026
Managing probable appeals is estimated to take three years, so the new area should be completed by 2029. - crédit photo : ComitÃ© Champagne
q

"It's making progress”, assures Maxime Toubart, chairman of the Champagne winegrowers’ association (SGV). The stakes for the review of the Champagne appellation area are high, with an average price per hectare in excess of one million euros. Suffice it to say that the issue is therefore coming under close scrutiny. Some would prefer that it did not materialise, as scarcity is easier to manage than a hypothetical increase in global consumption. For others, Champagne has always been able to manage its growth. Launched in 2005, the review has yet to be completed. The panel of experts appointed by the national institute for origin and quality (INAO) began its appraisal out in the field in 2013, aimed at validating that the blocks of land within the appellation area genuinely deserve to be there and defining which ones could be included.

We are consulting with INAO”, continues Toubart. “For instance, we would like to incorporate the effects of climate change. We can see certain plots of land facing south that suffer from drought in dry years. What will happen in thirty years’ time? We are currently working on a schedule. The project for the new area should be presented in 2026”.

 

Share
All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
vitijob.com, job vigneyard and wine
Gironde - CDD
Etats-Unis d'Amérique - CDI
Luxembourg - Stage
Etats-Unis d'Amérique - VIE (Volontariat International en Entreprise)
Italie - CDD
 Find jobs

INTERVIGNES

 More Ads
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
the wine meeting place
THE WINE MEETING PLACE
  See all
© Vitisphere 2022 - Tout droit réservé