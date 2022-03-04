CrÃ©mants de Loire drive exports of Loire wines

A

sked how sales performed in 2021, many Loire Valley wine companies point to exports as a real driving force on the road to recovery. According to customs data, the Loire as a region sold more than 606,000 hl of appellation and PGI wines to overseas markets (+14%), with a 24% increase in value.

At OrchidÃ©es Maisons de Vin, which posts €60 million in turnover, shipments increased by 20% last year, accounting for 35% of the group's overall volumes, which are two-thirds still wines and one-third sparkling, including the famous Ackerman brand. “All foreign destinations recovered well”, said managing director Bernard Jacob, pointing to healthy sales of CrÃ©mant de Loire, which rose by 20%. Overall, CrÃ©mant de Loire gained 11% by value and volume in 2021, topping 102,500 hl in volume sales.

Fellow brand Bouvet-Ladubay experienced an “exceptional” year in 2021. Exports surged from 60% to 65% of revenue (€25 million), spread across 45 countries with Germany, the UK and the US leading the way. As a Loire sparkling wine specialist, the company also experienced strong demand for CrÃ©mant de Loire, and was even forced to restrict volumes for some of its clients in order to manage inventories.

At the Alliance Loire co-operative group (€45 million in turnover), overseas sales grew by 15%, “with +41% in the USA, +23% in Belgium, +10% in the UK and +7% in Germany”, explained managing director Nicolas Emereau. Once again, CrÃ©mant de Loire performed well, particularly in the US market.