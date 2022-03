CrÃ©mants de Loire drive exports of Loire wines

A

sked how sales performed in 2021, many Loire Valley wine companies point to exports as a real driving force on the road to recovery. According to customs data, the Loire as a region sold more than 606,000 hl of appellation and PGI wines to overseas markets (+14%), with a 24% increase in value.

At Orchidées Maisons de Vin, which posts €60 million in turnover, shipments increased by 20% last year, accounting for 35% of the group's overall volumes, which are two-thirds still wines and one-third sparkling, including the famous Ackerman brand. “All foreign destinations recovered well”, said managing director Bernard Jacob, pointing to healthy sales of Crémant de Loire, which rose by 20%. Overall, Crémant de Loire gained 11% by value and volume in 2021, topping 102,500 hl in volume sales.

Fellow brand Bouvet-Ladubay experienced an “exceptional” year in 2021. Exports surged from 60% to 65% of revenue (€25 million), spread across 45 countries with Germany, the UK and the US leading the way. As a Loire sparkling wine specialist, the company also experienced strong demand for Crémant de Loire, and was even forced to restrict volumes for some of its clients in order to manage inventories.

At the Alliance Loire co-operative group (€45 million in turnover), overseas sales grew by 15%, “with +41% in the USA, +23% in Belgium, +10% in the UK and +7% in Germany”, explained managing director Nicolas Emereau. Once again, Crémant de Loire performed well, particularly in the US market.