Guaranteed gluten-free barrels produced using a new sealant

fter three years of research, the technical committee at the French cooperage federation has found a way of meeting strong demand from winegrowers for allergen-free barrels, particularly gluten. “We use a sealant to assemble and seal the bottom of the barrel and its shell. Until now, the paste was a mixture of bread flour and water, which meant our customers had to state the risk of contamination”, explained the federation’s chairman Jean-Luc Sylvain.

After issuing a call for proposals, the committee commissioned French company Vinpai to produce the formula and conduct tests. The company successfully produced a product that is watertight, 100% natural and neutral from an aroma and flavour perspective. “The new sealant comprises vegetable proteins, polysaccharides and tartaric acid. It is designed for contact with food and comes with the guarantee that there are no detectable allergens in the wine”, added Sylvain.

It is just as watertight as flour, but also provides greater control over microbiological hazards, as flour can become mouldy in contact with air if the inside of the barrel is not properly cleaned before being delivered to a winery.