CÃ´tes-du-RhÃ´ne winegrowers offer a token of their community spirit and generosity

n February 17, more than twenty winegrowers got together to prune two blocks of vines belonging to their colleague HervÃ© Bertaud, thereby relieving him of a large chunk of pruning that he had not been able to do since having major surgery at the start of the year. “The Saint-PantalÃ©on co-operative and other winegrowers from the local Saint-PantalÃ©on and Rousset appellation organisation spontaneously rallied around for a day of supportive pruning. We are located in a fairly isolated area where mutual aid is essential, especially as HervÃ© Bertaud is a member of the board of directors at the winery and the organisation”, explains Jean-FranÃ§ois Julian, chairman of the St PantalÃ©on-Les Vignerons de VallÃ©on co-operative winery.

By pruning 4 hectares in one day, a quarter of the vineyard area farmed by Bertaud, the rallying call proved to be a success, and participants were treated to a picnic lunch by the winery. “HervÃ© Bertaud is liked by everyone for his commitment and his beliefs; he has been an organic grower since the 1980s”, adds Julian. After a day-long show of solidarity, buffeted by the wind, only a small part of his vineyards will now need to be pruned.