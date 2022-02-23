menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenology
Commerce / Management
Politics
People in wine
Agenda
Communication
Home / Viticulture / First organic vintage for ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem in 2022 🤞

First organic vintage for ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem in 2022 🤞

By Vitisphere February 23, 2022
Read later
Share
First organic vintage for ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem in 2022 🤞
“These are not new developments, we are continuing along a path that has already been laid out”, pointed out Pasquini, stressing that the estate had never used weedkillers or chemical fertilisers. - crédit photo : Alexandre Abellan (Vitisphere)
I

f all goes well, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem will produce, as planned, its first certified organic vintage in 2022. The announcement was made on 16 February, during a tasting of the 2019 vintage (available from 22 March) at Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris. 2022 will be organic, at least if the 1855-classified Grand Cru wards off the curse of vintages ending in 2 – there were no ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem-labelled releases for the 2012, 1992 and 1972 vintages. The wines were indeed downgraded due to a perceived lack of quality. “It’s more like a curse every 20 years”, joked Sandrine Garbay, the cellar master at ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, who pointed to counter-examples in 2002 and 1982.

Organic farming is part of our overarching approach to the environment and agronomy”, explained Lorenzo Pasquini, operations manager at ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, referring to a reduction in tillage (and increase in ground cover), use of plant protection sprays adapted to the canopy (using Diimotion infrared sensors) and the reduction in the property’s carbon footprint, with the arrival of the first electric tractor this vintage.

Share
All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
vitijob.com, job vigneyard and wine
Canada - CDI
Belgique - Stage
Maroc - CDI
Luxembourg - CDI
Espagne - CDI
 Find jobs

INTERVIGNES

 More Ads
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
the wine meeting place
THE WINE MEETING PLACE
  See all
© Vitisphere 2022 - Tout droit réservé