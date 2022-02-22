MEP Herbert Dorfmann claims “it is not up to politicians to ban wine”

R

elief within the wine industry is palpable after the European Parliament adopted the own-initiative report by the Committee on the fight against cancer (Beating Cancer, BECA report) on 16 February, with compromise amendments allowing excessive consumption to be targeted as harmful. We spoke to Italian MEP Herbert Dorfmann (EPP group), who tabled the package of amendments.

Your main amendments were adopted. Does this mean that moderation and balance have prevailed?

Herbert Dorfmann: That was my aim. I am not saying that alcohol does not pose a public health problem, we all know that it can cause many diseases. But there is a difference between consumption and abuse of alcoholic beverages. These amendments are important because they make this distinction. It is one that is fully understood by winegrowers and consumers who enjoy a glass of wine or beer in moderation.

Could this vote mark a new beginning between MEPs in wine regions and temperance-driven MEPs? Or will the latter continue to view the former as wine lobbyists?

Clearly, the MEPs behind the original version of this text (and its “no safe level”) view us as members of the wine lobby. In my opinion, this is not about a lobby. There are hundreds of thousands of winegrowers and merchants in Europe – I myself come from a family of winegrowers – and it is perfectly legitimate for them to disagree with a policy that considers their profession to be harmful.

What is important to stress is that we need to be respectful of our traditions. As MEPs, we cannot continue to say that people should stop drinking alcohol and eating meat. It is important that a clear majority said no [to these proposals]. We have to find a balance. It is not up to politicians to ban wine. We can warn consumers of the hazards, but it is up to them to choose whether they want to drink wine or beer.