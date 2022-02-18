Exercises for recovering or improving sense of smell (and not just after Covid)

O

ne positive aspect of the Covid crisis is that disorders involving sense of smell have gained some publicity. "Many winemakers, sommeliers, restaurateurs and perfumers have spoken about it in the media and I hope that their testimonials will lead to better recognition and treatment of this impairment which impacts the daily well-being of many of us”. During her speech at the CitÃ© du Vin in Bordeaux, Sophie TempÃ¨re recalled that before the pandemic, several studies had shown that around 20% of the population suffers from anosmia (total loss of smell), hyposmia (decreased sense of smell), hyperosmia (increased sensitivity to smells), parosmia (distortion of smells), cacosmia (unjustified perception of unpleasant smells) or phantosmia (olfactory hallucinations). The researcher at the Institute of Vine and Wine Science (ISVV) listed the origin of these disorders. “They can be present from birth, linked to nasal congestion, to viral infections, as is the case with Covid-19, to diseases such as Parkinson's or Alzheimer's, to the use of certain medications, smoking, or to age, to mention just a few causes”.

“But fortunately, the cognitive system is very flexible, so those affected can do exercises to recover their faculties. The same goes for people who have suffered a head injury, other pathologies, and for all those whose disorder does not stem from a genetic issue”, said TempÃ¨re. Exercises can also help wine lovers improve their tasting skills. “The first exercise is simply to smell, through repeated exposure to certain odorous compounds. We can use essential oils by varying their concentration”, explained the researcher. Another exercise involves simply sniffing the air, like an animal, to stimulate the olfactory cortex. Mental imagery requires a little more training, but is also very effective. “In our case, the issue is about creating olfactory illusions. For example, we can close our eyes, imagine cutting a lemon in the kitchen and bringing half of it to our nose”. The third protocol involves education by association. “You can associate a smell with an event, an image or a word”. Discover Sophie TempÃ¨re's other tips by watching the webinar replay.