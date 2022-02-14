Bordeaux readies itself for the arrival of disease resistant grape varieties

A

t its meeting on 8 February, the Bordeaux appellation's board of directors rubber-stamped the possibility of incorporating resistant grape varieties into its production specifications on an experimental basis. Registered as Varieties of Interest for Adaptation (VIFA), the vines are eligible for PDO status for 10 years. However, as StÃ©phane Gabard, chairman of the producers’ organisation, stressed, the varieties cannot exceed 5% of vineyard area on the estates involved, or 10% of the blend in the finished wines.

Ahead of the future Common Agricultural Policy (CAP 2023-2027), which will allow grape varieties that are not 100% Vitis vinifera to be incorporated into PDO specifications, Bordeaux is preparing to register hybrid varieties as soon as possible. The varieties combine the organoleptic characteristics of traditional grape varieties with the resistance genes to powdery and downy mildew of wild vines. After a challenging 2021 vintage – with unrelenting pressure from mildew – the prospect of only treating vines two to three times a year certainly has appeal.

The Bordeaux producers’ organisation is planning to move forward rapidly on these environmental VIFAs based on its prior experience with climatic VIFAs. It has already registered six more southern grape varieties to cope with new conditions, particularly with regard to water. StÃ©phane Gabard, who aims to provide Bordeaux with a vision for the future, foresees rapid progress.