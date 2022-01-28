Using cryotherapy to combat Covid-19-induced loss of sense of smell

W

hat if you only had to immerse yourself at -100°C for a few minutes in a cubicle to regain the sense of smell you lost following infection by Covid-19? This is what a pilot study conducted by the University Hospital and University of Reims with the company Cryotera seems to show.

Researchers set up three groups of fifteen people with positive blood results and total or partial anosmia for 1 month to 1 year. “The first group underwent one session of Whole-Body Cryotherapy per day for two consecutive days. The second group did it for 5 consecutive days. The third group did nothing”, sums up Bastien Bouchet, co-founder of Cryotera tasked with development for the French Whole-Body Cryotherapy Company (SFCCE).

Fifteen days after their treatment, 28 of the 30 people treated regained their sense of smell, at least partially. The 15 control patients did not notice any improvement. The detailed results of the study have just been published in The Journal of integrative and Complementary Medicine.