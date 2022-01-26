Champagne sold more wine than it produced in 2021

I

n 2021, Champagne companies shipped 322 million bottles worth a record 5.5 billion euros excluding tax from Champagne, according to provisional data released by the Champagne wine marketing board (CIVC). The figures equate to respective increases of 32% by volume and 31% by value compared with 2020. From a volume perspective, Champagne sales have returned to record levels in 2011 (323 million bottles). “Sales have bounced back. We are very satisfied with the development of shipments”, says Maxime Toubart, chairman of the Champagne growers’ organisation (SGV) who co-chairs the CIVC.

With consolidated performances in export markets (stable at 180 million bottles), the Champagne industry is particularly pleased with recovery in the French market where sales came in at 142 million bottles, up 25% year-on-year. “Despite the lack of tourists and events, we are returning to 2019 levels”, says Jean-Marie BarillÃ¨re, chairman of the Champagne houses organisation, who co-chairs the marketing board. “Champagne’s symbolism remains strong. At the end of the crisis, the desire to see each other and meet up again made people the world over think of Champagne”, adds Toubart.

After the significant impact of the Covid-19 crisis on sales in 2020 (-18% compared to 2019), Champagne witnessed surging demand in 2021, which even led to a certain amount of overheating at the end of the year. Although shortages of caps and labels may have slowed down trade flows, it seems this did not lead to a widespread shortage in supplies. As for Champagne’s direction for the future, “our main focus is on the medium term, but the current situation is forcing us into short term reactions”, comments Toubart. Although sales trends for 2022 are still very much up in the air, Toubart’s sights are set squarely on adapting long-term management tools for Champagne to cope with climate change.