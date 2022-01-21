menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenology
Commerce / Management
Politics
People in wine
Agenda
Communication
Home / Viticulture / Massal selection of Pinot noir common to Burgundy and Sancerre

Massal selection of Pinot noir common to Burgundy and Sancerre

By Vitisphere January 21, 2022
Read later
Share
Massal selection of Pinot noir common to Burgundy and Sancerre
Dozens of Burgundy vines analysed in the autumn and found to be virus-free will be grafted in Sancerre next spring.
C

eps Sicavac continues its campaign to combat the depletion of genetic vine material. After establishing a collection of over 250 Sauvignon blanc lines produced by massal selection in vineyard blocks in the Coteaux du Giennois appellation and giving 4 nurseries high quality grafts, the research centre has teamed up with the Study and Monitoring Group for Vineyard Sites (GEST) to conduct the same research on Pinot noir.

The 116 members of the winegrowers’ group have been scouting for vines for several years. They have selected several lines and even have daughter blocks”, explains Olivier Luneau, a winegrower in Menetou-Salon and director of Ceps Sicavac. “We take advantage of their knowledge of plants, and in return we help them to develop a closer relationship with the nurseries to improve organisation”. The aim is to retain a minimum of 150 different individuals. “We are looking to obtain as much diversity as possible, prioritising late-ripening vines and those that are not very susceptible to shatter”.

To mitigate the effects of global warming, industry members are also looking for grapes that are low in sugar and high in acid. Dozens of vines analysed in the autumn and found to be virus-free will be grafted in Sancerre next spring. They will be monitored by technicians from Sicavac, the Centre-Loire’s technical research centre.

At the same time, observations will continue in Burgundy. “We are also looking for grapes that are low in sugar and high in acid. Frost upended our schedule last year but we still hope to have new plants in our vineyards in 2025 or 2026”, continues Luneau, who hopes to achieve results on a par with those for the Sauvignons.

 

Share
All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
vitijob.com, job vigneyard and wine
HÃ©rault - CDI
Canada - CDD
Australie - VIE (Volontariat International en Entreprise)
Royaume Uni - CDI
Ukraine - CDD
 Find jobs

INTERVIGNES

 More Ads
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
the wine meeting place
THE WINE MEETING PLACE
  See all
© Vitisphere 2022 - Tout droit réservé