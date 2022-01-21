Massal selection of Pinot noir common to Burgundy and Sancerre

C

eps Sicavac continues its campaign to combat the depletion of genetic vine material. After establishing a collection of over 250 Sauvignon blanc lines produced by massal selection in vineyard blocks in the Coteaux du Giennois appellation and giving 4 nurseries high quality grafts, the research centre has teamed up with the Study and Monitoring Group for Vineyard Sites (GEST) to conduct the same research on Pinot noir.

“The 116 members of the winegrowers’ group have been scouting for vines for several years. They have selected several lines and even have daughter blocks”, explains Olivier Luneau, a winegrower in Menetou-Salon and director of Ceps Sicavac. “We take advantage of their knowledge of plants, and in return we help them to develop a closer relationship with the nurseries to improve organisation”. The aim is to retain a minimum of 150 different individuals. “We are looking to obtain as much diversity as possible, prioritising late-ripening vines and those that are not very susceptible to shatter”.

To mitigate the effects of global warming, industry members are also looking for grapes that are low in sugar and high in acid. Dozens of vines analysed in the autumn and found to be virus-free will be grafted in Sancerre next spring. They will be monitored by technicians from Sicavac, the Centre-Loire’s technical research centre.

At the same time, observations will continue in Burgundy. “We are also looking for grapes that are low in sugar and high in acid. Frost upended our schedule last year but we still hope to have new plants in our vineyards in 2025 or 2026”, continues Luneau, who hopes to achieve results on a par with those for the Sauvignons.