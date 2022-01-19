French nurseries see all-time low in grafting recovery rates

T

he 2022 vintage is already taking a turn for the worse across France’s vine nurseries. “Average grafting recovery rates are at an all-time low, and every region is affected”, warns the French Federation of Vine Nurseries (FFPV). Usually standing at between 60 and 65%, they have plummeted to 30% in Alsace and Champagne, “which have also had to cope with onsets of mildew caused by heavy rainfall”; 40% in Bordeaux, Cognac and Occitania; and 48% in vineyards in the Centre-East of the country.

Already experiencing a shortage of certain grape varieties, and limited availability of long plants, the industry is reaping the consequences of the dull, cold and rainy spring of 2021. Consequently, “some of the demand for vine plants cannot be fully met”, warns the FFPV. “In addition to this, recruitment difficulties and labour shortages worsened by COVID-19 are set to hinder rootstock harvesting and grafting work during the ongoing season”.