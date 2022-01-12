The moratorium on Champagne labelling in Russia ends, but not negotiations

F

or Champagne, the start of 2022 marks the end of the moratorium negotiated by France with Russia and therefore implementation of the law preventing Champagne from using its own name in Cyrillic script. Since 1 January, the name 'ChampanskoÃ¯e', which was previously stated on the back labels of bottles imported into Russia, can only be used by sparkling wines produced in the country. Although Champagne producers and distributors are obviously riled by the situation, to put it mildly, they are keen to avoid a head-on clash in this long-standing market. “The winegrowers and Champagne houses exporting to Russia have therefore aligned their labelling with Russian law”, is the terse comment by David Chatillon, director of the Champagne houses’ representative body.

The crucial issue at stake though is protecting their appellation, so Champagne companies are closing ranks, while at the same time putting the possible marketing effects of this game-changing situation into perspective. “There should be no confusion among regular Champagne consumers in Russia. They are very well informed and there does not appear to be any risk in sight for the 1.7 million bottles of Champagne shipped to this market every year. Where ambiguities may arise is with new consumers”, says Maxime Toubart, chairman of the Champagne winegrowers’ organisation.

Unsurprisingly, working quietly behind the scenes is a core principle adhered to by representative bodies in Champagne in a bid to advance the appellation’s cause in Russia. “We de not question the Russians' desire to organise their industry, to move upmarket and to protect their vineyards”, continues Toubart, “and as in many other countries, we willingly comply with local rules for registering the 'sparkling wine' statement. But it is just not possible for them to use the Cyrillic transcription of Champagne, which we are banned from using”.