A

fter coming out on the wrong side of the legal saga revolving around the 2012 Saint-Emilion classification, Chateau AngÃ©lus is cutting its losses for the 2022 review. Premier Grand Cru ClassÃ© A since 2012, the property “is withdrawing its candidacy for the next classification”, as announced by press release on 5 January. The statement specified that although “the Saint-Emilion classification has long been an amazing tool for healthy collective competition, effectively promoting the appellation, [its financial consequences] have made it the target of a system of disparagement that has culminated in numerous legal proceedings”.

Whilst the classified growth has excelled in the latest James Bond films, it has also made the headlines through its family's involvement in Bordeaux's representative bodies. Now run by StÃ©phanie de BoÃ¼ard-Rivoal, ChÃ¢teau AngÃ©lus was managed by Hubert de BoÃ¼ard de Laforest at the time of the 2012 classification. Co-owner of the Grand Cru ClassÃ© ChÃ¢teau AngÃ©lus and a consultant for seven applicant properties, he was carrying out public service duty (as chair of the Saint-Ã‰milion appellation and member of the INAO (Institut National de l'Origine et de la QualitÃ©) standing wine appellation committee) when the 2012 classification rules were being drafted (following the legal annulment of the 2006 classification). In 2016, the court dismissed his case against articles on the issue by journalist Isabelle Saporta (Vino Business) then sentenced him in 2021 to a €60,000 fine for “unlawful taking of interest”.

The de BoÃ¼ard family, which is personally targeted by these legal contentions, has also noted that the 2022 classification is already being sued by two estates (successfully, as recently revealed by Vitisphere). “The Saint-Emilion classification has gone from being a source of progress, to a vehicle of antagonism and instability”, comments ChÃ¢teau AngÃ©lus, which “takes note of this and is leaving this system by withdrawing from the 2022 classification”.