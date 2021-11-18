Vitisphere site d'information
S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenologie
Commerce/Gestion
Politique
Gens du vin
Météo
Vindexer
Vidéos
Emploi
Base levures
Fiches techniques
Viniconnect
Intervignes
Agenda
Communication
Accueil / Viticulture / Trellising materials soar to record prices

Trellising materials soar to record prices

Par Vitisphere Le 18 novembre 2021
Lire plus tard
Partage tweeter facebook linkedin
Trellising materials soar to record prices
Producers should also estimate their canopy height carefully and try and optimise the number of vines planted between each post, whilst complying with appellation specifications. - crÃ©dit photo : DR
T

rellising equipment, from posts and wires to ties, has not been spared from the overall increase in prices of winegrowing inputs. “The cost of all raw materials has been rising steadily since the beginning of the year”, says Jean-Marie Leclercq, manager of C.E.P Consulting and founder of the dedicated technical portal Technissage. The base index for steel used to manufacture profile posts, for example, rose from a base of 100 in 2010 to 123 in January, soaring to 195 in September.

Supply has fallen short of demand since the blast furnace shutdown during Covid and the 2020 lockdowns. “We have gone from 1.84 to 1.528 billion tonnes of steel produced between 2019 and 2020”, says Leclercq. With 1.621 billion tonnes produced between January and September 2021, production is fortunately on the rise again. The consultant hopes that prices will stabilise or even fall from next July.

Wood is also in short supply. “Many products, such as straws or cotton buds, which used to be made from plastic, are now made of paper”, explains Leclercq. Until there is a let-up in prices, he recommends that winegrowers rationalise their investments when planting. “A support wire placed 10 cm too high can lead to the purchase of stakes that are longer than required”, he says.

Partage Twitter facebook linkedin
CONTENUS PARTENAIRES
Tous les commentaires (0)

Pas encore de commentaire Ã  cet article.
vitijob.com, emploi vigne et vin
Maine-et-Loire - Stage
Côte-d'Or - CDI
Yonne - CDI
Marne - CDI
- CDI
 Consulter plus d'offres
Levures et bactéries pour vinification

Fiches levures

Choisissez les levures et les bactéries adaptées à vos vins.
Voir les fiches ->

VINICONNECT

  Tout voir
fleche gauche
  fleche droite

INTERVIGNES

Consulter plus d'annonces
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
Terre Net Occasion
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
© Vitisphere 2021 - Tout droit réservé