Sweetness levels now stated on Alsace wines

isplaying mandatory sweetness levels on Alsace wine became law in 2020. Some companies started to implement the change last year, but as of the 2021 vintage there is no way for any Alsace marketer to escape it. Then again, it came at the request of the industry so that consumers would be better equipped to distinguish between the different styles of wine that can be made from the same grape variety.

In practice, the label must display the terms ‘sec’, ‘demi-sec’, ‘moelleux’ or ‘doux’ (dry, off-dry, medium-sweet or sweet) in full, or use a cursor on a scale. “The choice is up to individual producers, depending on their limitations in terms of equipment and organisation, for instance. There is no rule on the size of the letters. The only criterion is that the information must be clearly visible”, explains Raymond Lassablière of the Alsace Winegrowers Association (Ava).

The sweetness information itself is based on EU regulation 607/2009, which classifies as ‘sec’ a wine with less than 4 g of sugar per litre or, one with no more than 9 g/l when acidity content expressed in grams of tartaric acid per litre is not more than 2 g lower than residual sugar content. In other words, the term ‘dry’ applies to a wine with 7 g of tartaric acid and 9 g of residual sugar. The same system classifies as ‘demi-sec’ a wine with less than 12 g/l of sugar or one with no more than 18 g when its acidity content expressed in grams of tartaric acid per litre is not more than 10 g lower than residual sugar content. A wine is considered ‘moelleux’ up to 45 g/l of residual sugar and ‘doux’ above that.

“This information was eagerly awaited by consumers. It should make Alsace wines easier to understand”, is the reaction by Vanessa Kleiber, marketing and communications director at the Bestheim co-operative winery.