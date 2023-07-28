White Anjou-Saumur wines head towards Cru status

T

he dry white, Chenin-based Anjou and Saumur appellations – representing 20,000 hl each – are applying concurrently for recognition as Crus. Mirroring the achievements of their neighbours in Muscadet, Anjou winegrowers are selecting the finest areas to produce a collective name, which most of the time are designated vineyard sites. On paper, the aims pursued for many years are relatively simple: in an appellation where two types of wine exist side by side – one known as spring wine, the other matured – how can the latter style be better identified and promoted?

Although the term Cru is often used for convenience sake, the National Institute of Origin and Quality’s mission (INAO) is to recognise Complementary Geographical Designations (DGC), aka the name appended to that of the appellation. It is only subsequently, and if awareness is deemed sufficient, that the DGC can be recognised as a Cru and display a single name. And the process certainly doesn’t happen overnight…