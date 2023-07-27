In Burgundy, the abundance of the forthcoming crop is a double-edged sword

A

s Burgundy enters the final stretch of the growing season before harvesting, the mood is as full of hope as it is of concern. Growers undeniably have mixed feelings. On the positive side, impressive quantities of fruit can be seen in the vineyards – commonly, single vines are seen with 10 to 15 decent-sized clusters. “We have witnessed nothing like this over the past few years”, comments BenoÃ®t Bazerolle from the CÃ´te d’Or chamber of agriculture. He points out that the “phenomenon is even more impressive for Pinot noir than it is for Chardonnay, where there was some shatter”. The technical advisor claims that “the crop load can be ascribed to excellent floral initiation during autumn 2022, combined with very good flowering in hot, dry weather in May 2023”. The same is true across the region, from MÃ¢connais to Chablis via the CÃ´te Chalonnaise.

This is excellent news for a region that has suffered from plummeting inventories over the past few years. But that’s where the celebrations stop, firstly because an abundant crop is a double-edged sword. In the CÃ´te d’Or, “a lot of winegrowers carried out cluster thinning this year or are preparing to do so. We actually advise growers to do so, at least in a localised way, on the vines with the largest crop loads. Otherwise, there is the chance that not all the fruit will ripen properly and harvesting will come later, with all the risks that implies”, explains Bazerolle. The issue is one growers in Chablis are facing too: “We have removed clusters from the youngest blocks so that we don’t deplete the vines’ resources”, comments AmÃ©lie Tupinier, head of sustainability at Domaine Laroche.