Bordeaux wines campaign aims to get punters seeing and drinking red

P

resented on July 10 at the Bordeaux wine marketing board’s (CIVB) AGM, the activation campaign ‘Terroirs de Bordeaux, des rouges de toutes les couleurs’ (Bordeaux and its multi-coloured reds) is due to be rolled out in France, Belgium and Germany at the end of the year. “In France, the challenge for Bordeaux wines is to re-establish their modernity and tell the story of their resurgence, drawing on our heritage and the commitments of the industry”, the CIVB’s head of marketing Florence Bossard explained to Vitisphere.

When she took up her position in the summer of 2022, the former Danone head of PR (for Evian) was surprised to “see that 85% of the wines were red and yet nobody ever spoke about them. I felt that there were a few things that could be done. In my previous [professional] lives, I learnt that the core of business should never remain exposed. Hence this campaign which honours red Bordeaux in all its diversity. The reason Bordeaux is written in the plural is because it is the sum of its myriad unique parts”. Spanning 31 red appellations, Bordeaux produces 3.5 million hectolitres of red wine over 91,600 ha under vine, ranging from the regional appellation (50% of red acreage is classed as Bordeaux and Bordeaux SupÃ©rieur) to the Grands Crus (3 to 5% of acreage). With its colour spectrum approach, the ‘Terroirs de Bordeaux, des rouges de toutes les couleurs’ campaign aims to encapsulate the diversity of Bordeaux production, at appellation and winery level, through four colours: carmine for the “refined, complex wines”, garnet for the “silky, balanced offerings”, ruby for the “light, fruity pours” and crimson for the “fresh, appetising labels”. Each glass is paired with a dish: salmon sushi, a hamburger, strawberries and cream and a mixed salad. There isn’t the slightest glimpse of a steak or cheese platter that are usually mentioned on the back labels. “These food and wine pairings are suggestive, they take Bordeaux and red wine consumption away from the dinner table to more casual occasions (hamburger in food truck mode, vegan salad, a sweet treat…)”, comments Bossard. The campaign “aims to change the public’s perception about our red wines by demonstrating that our winegrowers and trading companies now supply a whole spectrum of red wines that align with different consumer needs”, said CIVB chairman Allan Sichel during his speech on July 10.