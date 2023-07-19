menu burger
"Provence wines are not just about stars and large companies" from Champagne

By Vitisphere July 19, 2023
Focusing on wine tourism and a new identity, the CIVP now aims to promote its genuine diversity, away from all the clichÃ©s of a people magazine - crédit photo : Alexandre Abellan (archives)
O

ne underlying theme constantly crops up in the media – Provence rosÃ© wines have become the prerogative of celebrities and international brands. There is evidence to support this, with a significant influx of Hollywood stars (George Clooney, George Lucas, Brad Pitt, Ridley Scott…) and groups specialising in luxury goods (Louis Roederer with Ott, Louis Vuitton MoÃ«t Hennessy with Minuty, Whispering Angel and Galoupet, Pernod-Ricard with Sainte-Marguerite…).

 

For the chairman of the Provence wine marketing board (CIVP) Eric Pastorino, however, this impersonal litany of names is a mere drop in the ocean of Provencal vineyards. At the organisation’s AGM on July 6, the Var winegrower cleared the air: “People must stop depicting us as a bling wine region. Provence wines are not just about stars and large companies” [from Champagne]. Tired of the simplistic media exposure – akin to reducing Bordeaux to its Grands Crus or Beaujolais to Nouveau – Pastorino stressed that “for years to come, our wealth lies in our fabric of small independent winegrowers, co-operative wineries and regional trading companies on which our success is based. We will be focusing on the issue of passing on our legacy and safeguarding this variety”.

 

It pains me to think of all the winegrowers who get up early every morning to make their wines”, and whose reality is about winegrowing, not Oscars or luxury goods, added Pastorino, who has another tune he wants to get out of people’s heads: “It’s like saying our wines are expensive. They’re not! There are reasonably priced wines at our cellar door shops!”

 

