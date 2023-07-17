Vineyards in Meursault and Mercurey latest victims of hail

P

art of Burgundy was struck by severe hailstorms between 10 and 11pm on July 11. The affected areas are located in the heart of the wine region – mainly the CÃ´te Chalonnaise and the CÃ´te de Beaune with some villages experiencing significant damage.

In the CÃ´te Chalonnaise, Mercurey seems to be the worst affected village. “An initial count showed that the damage totals 50% of our Chardonnay vineyards and around 20% of our Pinot noir blocks”, said Aurore Devillard, co-owner of ChÃ¢teau de Chamirey, adding that “the figures will need to be examined in finer detail”. The severity of the storm and its scope left people astounded. “Usually, hailstorms are more localised”, explained Devillard. She admits that she was left heavy hearted by the storm because the winery “had just done some cluster-thinning due to the exceptional crop load this year”. According to social media, the neighbouring village of Givry was also affected.

In the CÃ´te de Beaune, the elements struck mainly the Meursault appellation area. “We saw hailstones the size of marbles which quickly got bigger and turned into bigger lumps the size of table tennis balls”, said Emilien Millot, a winegrower in the village, still in a state of shock. Claiming he had “never seen anything like it”, he went around his vineyards and witnessed damage ranging “from 5 to 40% depending on the blocks”, with an overall average “ranging from 10 to 20%”. However, he is still optimistic: “Veraison has not started, the grapes are still hard and I am fairly confident about the possibility of them healing. If rainfall over the rest of the summer is sufficient, we may be able to compensate for the damage through the grapes swelling”. Neighbouring vineyards in Volnay and Beaune were apparently also affected, but to a lesser extent.