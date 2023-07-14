Itâ€™s not just Brett that gives wine mouse taint

A

survey conducted by France’s technical institute for organic farming (ITAB) among 255 organic winegrowers confirms the increase in the incidence of mouse taint, ranging from pop-corn notes to vomit. Across the country, 18% of those questioned stated that they experienced mouse taint in 2021, compared with 12% in 2020. In Occitania, 30% of wineries had to tackle the issue in 2021, versus 14% in 2020. And the proportion is even higher among producers who make wines with no added sulphites, at 46% in 2021 compared with 27% in 2020.

The increase in mouse taint also seems to be linked to a rise in the wines’ pH level and poor oxygen management. As part of his thesis presentation on June 27 at the Institute of Vine & Wine Sciences (ISVV), Pierre Moulis isolated 353 microorganisms occurring in 25 wines with mouse taint and tested their ability to produce 2-acetyltetrahydropyridine (ATHP) and 2-ethyltetrahydropyridine (ETHP) or 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline (APY), the three molecules occurring in the fault.

“In a synthetic environment containing 5g/l of lysine and ornithine – amino acids that are precursors of pyridines – only the strains of Brettanomyces bruxellensis, Lentilactobacillus hilgardii, and the lactic bacteria Oenococcus oeni were able to produce the mouse taint compounds”, explained Moulis.

The isolates tested in the same environment stemming from other species, such as P. parvulus, P. manshurica, P.carsonii and Saccharomyces cerevisiae were not able to produce mouse taint.

By focusing on the 22 strains from the collections of B. bruxellensis, 10 L. hilgardii, and 20 O. oeni, Moulis discovered that they could all produce at least one of the three pyridines. “Contrary to what a lot of winegrowers believe, B. bruxellensis is far from being the only one responsible for the emergence of mouse taint”, he added.

In a model environment, then in the wines, the researcher subsequently demonstrated that the production of compounds responsible for mouse taint could be linked to the interaction between several microorganisms. For example, by fermenting the same Ugni blanc must with two different strains of Saccharomyces cerevisiae and by monitoring the emergence of mouse taint compounds for 24 hours, Moulis found more APY in one of the two wines.